Kylie Jenner Shut Down a Body Shaming Comment About Her Best Friend

Kylie Jenner is a reality star, billionaire business mogul, and, as it seems, an excellent friend.

On Monday, she jumped to the defense of her BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou after an Instagram user left a comment telling her to take the photo down.

“Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered," the commenter wrote.

Kylie was quick to comment back, "leave her thick thighs and phat pussy out of this!!!!!!"

stassiebaby/Instagram.

Spoken like a true friend.

And like a good (billionaire) pal, Kylie has been spending the last few days treating her besties to a Turks and Caicos getaway, complete with a ride on a private jet, custom Kylie Skin swag, and a stay at a luxurious private villa.

