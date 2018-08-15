 Kylie Jenner's Daughter's First Purse Will Be a Birkin Bag, Naturally

Ah, to be young, rich, beautiful, and the proud owner of a “purse closet” — which, if you’re unfamiliar, is literally a closet dedicated to your purses.
Newly 21-year-old Kylie Jenner took fans on a virtual tour of said “purse closet,” and it was, well, incredibly depressing. Among the hundreds of thousands of dollars (maybe millions) worth of designer bags lining the racks, Jenner has a row dedicated exclusively to Hermès (read: Birkins upon Birkins). There appear to be at least 20 of the uber-exclusive bags in her purse enclave. FYI when new, the price of a Birkin bag can range anywhere from $12,000 to more than $200,000.
As Kylie walked viewers through her Birkin collection, she stopped to point out a particularly special piece: a hot pink mini Birkin with gold hardware, gifted to her by big sis’ Kourtney Kardashian.
Don’t let the size fool you, smaller Birkins are actually more expensive due to popularity and demand. The purse in question has a higher purpose than just sitting in Ky’s closet and gaining value, though … It’s destined to be 6-month-old Stormi Webster’s first bag.
“This one I’m definitely going to let Stormi wear, probably, when she says ‘Mommy, I want to carry a purse,’ so this is probably going to be her first purse,” Kylie explains on camera.
OK, wow, I still feel uncomfortable leaving the house with more than $50 in my wallet, but to each her own. Babies deserve Birkins, too, I guess … ?
Anyway, baby Kendall and Kylie apparently toted mini Louis Vuitton and Prada purses in their early years, so why not allow the new Jenneration a fitting upgrade? Everyone needs to start somewhere, and if you’re a Kar-Jenner, it might as well be the top …