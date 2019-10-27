Kylie Jenner Had a Full-On Photoshoot in a Communal Shower

Halloween is still days away, but Kylie Jenner celebrated the holiday early by serving up major Psycho vibes in a communal shower.

On Saturday, the makeup mogul modeled not a costume, but a very Halloween-esque Christian Cowan leather dress with a thigh-high slit, sheer black tights, and matching sky-high heels inside a public restroom. Standing next to the faucet handle, Kylie looked back at the camera, showing off her outfit from behind, which coordinated with the bathroom's black and white tiles.

"Showering you with loooooooks ," she captioned the sexy shots.

Meanwhile, there is also video footage of Kylie's impromptu photoshoot. In it, the mom of one turned on the shower and lifted her leg up against the wall to switch up her angles. Clearly, not wanting to get wet, Kylie appeared to immediately regret the decision and shut off the water supply.

The whole ordeal is very reminiscent of when Kylie and her sisters took glamour shots inside a bathroom stall at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles earlier this year. And the youngest KarJenner sister's latest photo-op just proved she's willing to go to even greater lengths for the sake of the 'Gram.

What's next, a porta potty?