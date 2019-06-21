Kylie Jenner Called Jordyn Woods Right After the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

The Tristan Thompson cheating scandal has had a major effect on the friendship between Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. Shortly after news broke that Woods and Thompson allegedly hooked up at a party in February, it was reported that the 21-year-old model was moving out of BFF Jenner’s house, and things have been seemingly rocky ever since (despite whispers of a reconciliation between the two stars).

Now, in a new clip from this Sunday's two-part finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner is opening up further about how the cheating rumors impacted her friendship with Woods. The one-minute video shows Jenner talking with sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian as they recall their initial reactions upon hearing about Thompson and Woods.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Just Broke Her Silence on Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson

“We’ve all known he was capable,” the Good American co-founder says of Thompson. “Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

Kardashian’s sisters agree, with Kim pointing out that when the rumors first hit the internet: “No one believed it…everyone thought it was fake.”

Jenner then reveals that she called a tearful Woods after the cheating allegations came to the surface. “She didn’t really say anything, she was just crying the whole time,” the 21-year-old makeup mogul says. “I was just telling her, ‘I’m scared of you now, that you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.’ I pretty much told her exactly what we’d been talking about: ‘You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloé, not me. You weren’t thinking about yourself, look what you did.’”

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Says She'll "Always" Love Kylie Jenner After the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

For her part, Woods has said that she'll "always love” Jenner, despite the fallout following the scandal. In the days following the initial allegations, Woods opened up on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, saying: “I'm not here to play the victim. I'm here to take responsibility. And when I was asked about what happened that night, I didn't tell the truth to the people I loved, not because of malicious intent, but because I was scared.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs this Sunday on E! at 9 p.m. EST.