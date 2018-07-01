Kylie Jenner Just Broke Stormi Webster's Social Media Hiatus

Kylie Jenner has been nothing short of secretive when it comes to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

First, the beauty mogul left the spotlight while pregnant with her baby girl, returning only once she was born in February. And then, just when we thought she was back to her social media-sharing ways, Jenner announced last month that she would no longer be posting photos of Stormi's face and erased existing snapshots of her on Instagram.

i spy with my little eye... A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 10, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

"Yeah I cut my baby out," she replied to a fan who inquired about the mass-deletion. "I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."

But it seems as though the 20-year-old mom had a change of heart over the weekend. On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mainstay took to Snapchat to share an image of her daughter resting peacefully on a bed. "My little love," she captioned the shot.

Stormi girl 6/30/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

Proving that the photo was not just a one-and-done ordeal, Kylie shared a close-up snap of her 5-month-old daughter sleeping in her arms, saying that there was "nothing better."

love 6/30/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jun 30, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

It appears like Kylie is still trying to find the right balance between privacy and fame, a topic she has previously talked about openly with her fans in 2015. "My reality is.. I only show people what I want them to see. No one knows what goes on in my day to day but me & who I share my moments with," she tweeted.

Fair enough, but we hope these recent shots of Stormi means that the five-month-old's social media hiatus is officially over.