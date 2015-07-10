Kylie Jenner Revisits Her Blue Hair

Kylie Jenner is feeling blue—again! Last night just before attending an event for her line of hair extensions, her sister Kendall posted a photo (above, right) of her 'do to her Instagram account, and captioned it, "Babe, you're blue." The first time Jenner tried out an aquamarine tone was back in May of last year just before Kim and Kanye's royal wedding, though she's no stranger to a spontaneous hair change, like the faux pieces she wore to Coachella this year. The jury is still out on whether or not her pastel shade is the real deal this time around, but considering that Kelly Ripa is also on a blue hair kick, Jenner is in good company.

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015

Related Video: Get Kim Kardashian's Signature Waves