Kylie Jenner Has a New Hair Color and It's Not Blonde

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Blue hair, don’t care. That’s how Kylie Jenner decided to ride into 2019. On New Year’s Eve, the celebrity debuted her new hair color, a pastel baby blue, in an Instagram picture. Most recently, Jenner had been wearing her hair in a nearly platinum blonde shade, which is a good hair color to be wearing if you know you want to road-test a pastel shade in the near future.

The icy blue hair color was created by celebrity colorist Priscilla Valles, who also works with celebrities like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and even Chrissy Teigen. To glam up the hair color even more for NYE, Jenner visited celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who pulled her blue lob up into a curly high ponytail.

While Jenner has been pastel before, this is a surprising switch-up from her go-to cotton candy pink shade. And in the recent months, Jenner has shown a preference for being blonde, similar to her big sister Khloe Kardashian, who just took her blonde hair to an even lighter shade.

So is this blue shade permanent? Knowing Jenner's track record of hair changes, she's got another transformation planned and on the books.