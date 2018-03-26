Kylie Jenner Just Teased a Major Hair Change on Instagram 

The Kardashian-Jenner family is on a blonde streak lately, and it looks like Kylie Jenner might be the latest family member to embrace the look.

After debuting a lob on her Snapchat over the weekend while promoting some new Kylie Cosmetics products, the new mom shared an even more dramatic hair change on her Instagram. In the photo, Jenner poses in a white bathrobe, putting all the focus on her bright blonde hair.

"i think i was meant to be blonde ," she wrote along with a smirk emoji. While she didn't document her hair transformation to confirm whether or not the look is real deal, the 20-year-old did tag hairstylist Tokyo Stylez and one of her family's go-to makeup artists, Ariel Tejada.

As if to confirm the new look, Ariel posted the same photo as Kylie, writing "Muse" with a yellow heart, and her big sister Khloé Kardashian also commented. "Wowwwwwww," Khloé wrote in the comment section with three heart eye emojis.

If she did in fact dye her hair, this won't be the first time that Jenner has morphed into a blonde bombshell. She's rocked a lighter hue several times, most notably in 2016. Will the look last? Who knows, but we have to say that she looks does look great as a blonde.