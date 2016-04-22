Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna Are BFFs, and These Snapchats Prove It

No drama here! Despite rumors that Kylie Jenner and her future sister-in-law Blac Chyna did not get along, it seems like they've actually been BFFs the entire time. Yesterday, both Jenner and Chyna took to their Snapchat accounts to post a series of shots that have officially put to rest any speculation that they're feuding.

In the Snaps, both ladies look as glam as ever as they pose for several mirror selfies. In Jenner's, she wears a bright yellow bomber jacket over a black ensemble, as Chyna rests her head on her shoulder. "When we've been best friends the whole time.." she wrote across the photo.

Photo posted by Kylie via Snapchat. (kylizzlemynizzl) || #kyliejenner #blacchyna A photo posted by kyliejenner (@kyliesnapchats) on Apr 21, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT

Chyna Snapped a similar mirror selfie with the caption: "Hanging out with my lil sis."

Photo posted by Blac Chyna via Snapchat. (BlacChynaLA) || #kyliejenner #blacchyna A photo posted by kyliejenner (@kyliesnapchats) on Apr 21, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

In addition to these posts, Jenner and Chyna also face-swapped on the app, proving that they're down to get goofy together.

Photo posted by Blac Chyna via Snapchat. (BlacChynaLA) || #kyliejenner #blacchyna A photo posted by kyliejenner (@kyliesnapchats) on Apr 21, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

Chyna's fiancé and Jenner's half-brother Rob Kardashian took to social media to put in his two cents. Earlier today, he posted Chyna's Snap on his Instagram account. "So happy my girls finally got to talk and make peace! #MyFamily #AllLove," he wrote.

So happy my girls finally got to talk and make peace! #MyFamily #AllLove A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Apr 22, 2016 at 7:57am PDT

Seems like the hatchet is officially buried. Now, it's time for some wedding bells.