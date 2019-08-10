Kylie Jenner's Birthday Gift from Travis Scott Is So On-Brand

Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner! After lavishly preparing to turn the big 2-2 for nearly a week while biding her time on a $250 million mega-yacht in Italy surrounded by family and friends, the special occasion has finally arrived.

With the Amalfi coast as her backdrop, the makeup mogul posed with her presents from boyfriend Travis Scott. In addition to life-size flower arrangements and a hallway filled with balloons, Kylie's rapper beau gifted her a necklace that's literally dripping in pink and white diamonds. And it's totally on-brand, as this isn't just any ordinary diamond necklace — it recreates the Kylie Cosmetics lip logo in the center.

Kylie showcased her gift from Scott in a feathered mini dress with a strapless neckline, and, the show-stopping piece appeared to only enhance her other diamonds, including a sparkler on her right hand, a baguette bracelet, and stud earrings.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Kylie offered a better view of her new jewelry, zooming in at every angle. It's just the right amount of bling — for a billionaire, that is.

Many fans anticipated that Scott would present Jenner with a wedding band rather than a necklace, after she boarded a private jet with a long white dress peaking out from her garment bag earlier this week. However, the day is still young and it wouldn't be totally out of the question for the KarJenner clan to pull off an entire wedding with several hours notice.

Now, that would be a birthday impossible to beat.