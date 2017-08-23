Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Love of Bikinis with a New T-Shirt Collection

Few love taking a bikini picture as much as Kylie Jenner, which is why it comes as no surprise that the reality star used her sexiest swimwear snaps as inspiration for her new T-shirt collection.

The Lip Kit guru reimagined those classic headless swimsuit tees with bold hues and high-cut bottoms in her forthcoming Kylie Shop release, allowing everyone to achieve a Kylie Jenner bikini body sans the grueling workouts.

Check out @thekylieshop page to see all the new stuff dropping on KylieJennerShop.com on August 24th at 9am pst ... #KYLIESHOP A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

"Check out @thekylieshop page to see all the new stuff dropping on KylieJennerShop.com on August 24th at 9am pst ... #KYLIESHOP" reads the caption of her post, which boasts the new designs in cobalt, yellow, and hot pink. Each bikini's hue cleverly matches its background shade for maximum impact.

And, if you were wondering where she pulled her motivation, here are some of her most major bikini moments this year:

day at Mommy's 💛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

sasha unreleased A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Body is a Wonderland ✨ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Mark your calendars for August 24 at 9:00 p.m. EST to snag a T-shirt, because as with everything the 19-year-old creates, they will surely sell out fast.