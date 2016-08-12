Kylie Jenner’s Curves Are Out of This World in Her New Bikini Selfie

It appears Kylie Jenner’s bikini-filled birthday getaway to Turks and Caicos is coming to an end but, fear not, there are more scantily clad selfies to post. The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a new photo in a black string bikini, and her killer curves are on full display.

The beauty mogul looks fresh-faced in a black bra-like bikini top and tiny string bottom. Letting her newly cut hair go au natural, she tops off her 'do with an orange camo cap. In the snap, Jenner poses in a mirror (using her new Kylie Kimoji case, no less, which was available for a limited time for her birthday) to show off some of the products on her bathroom sink.

Judging by the Louis Vuitton backpack that sits on the counter, it looks as though she's packing up to jet off the tropical island—and she’s clearly not excited about the prospect. “Don’t wanna go home,” Jenner captioned the photo.

don't wanna go home A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 12, 2016 at 7:56am PDT

While her vacation may be ending, we still have a bevy of bikini photos to enjoy from the trip. Keep scrolling for some of the teen’s sexiest Instagrams from her birthday getaway, and see even more in the video at top.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Killed Curves in White Hot Bikini

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2016 at 5:06pm PDT

19 & 20 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2016 at 4:32pm PDT

time of my life ⭐️ A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2016 at 1:18pm PDT

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2016 at 12:39pm PDT

blessed ✨ A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2016 at 12:37pm PDT