Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insane Bod in Bikini Instagram

Kendall Jenner may be the supermodel of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but Kylie Jenner is out to prove that she looks just as good in a bikini. On Sunday, the star took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself in a skimpy black bikini accessorized with a stack of gold bangles, and she looked good.

"Kourt & Ky swim session," Jenner captioned the photo, which shows her posing in front of the mirror. And it looks like it didn't take long for fans to take notice of the gorgeous pic—an hour later, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister regrammed an illustration of herself in the bikini that a follower had drawn. Check it out below.

😍 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 2, 2015 at 6:21pm PDT

PHOTOS: Celebrities in Bikinis