Kylie Jenner Just Previewed the Kendall + Kylie Swim Line with a Very Sexy Selfie

BREAKING: It looks like Kylie Jenner and big sis Kendall's eponymous fashion line Kendall + Kylie for Topshop is expanding into swimwear, and the younger sib announced the news in the most Kardashina-Jenner way possible: with a bikini selfie.

On Wednesday, Jenner took to Instagram to share a risqué shot of herself in a yellow bikini with black trim emblazoned with the brand's logo, and it's safe to say these swimsuits are only for the very brave.

"Shooting Kendall&Kylie swim for TopShop. Coming soooon," she captioned the photo, hinting that the new Kendall + Kylie swimwear collection may be available sooner than you think.

Shooting Kendall&Kylie swim for TopShop. Coming soooon 😋 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 27, 2016 at 11:13am PDT

Being Kylie Jenner, the 18-year-old also took fans BTS on the shoot via Snapchat, where she shared some more videos of the bathing suits. In one video, which she later posted to Instagram, Jenner poses in a gold monokini with the same black trim. One thing's for sure: The campaign is sure to be very steamy.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Serves Up Major #BodyPos Inspiration with Bikini Snap