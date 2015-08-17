Kylie Jenner Is Launching a Beauty Product—Are You Ready for 'Kylie's Lip Kit'?

You’ve heard all of Kylie Jenner’s tips and tricks for getting fuller lips (lip liners, plumpers and even fillers), but you’ve never been able to buy her products straight from the source. That will all change soon, apparently, if the star’s Sunday night Instagram is any indication.

Brown lips #KylieLipKit stay tuned A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 16, 2015 at 7:27pm PDT

The youngest Jenner currently has a line of colorful, clip-in extensions with Bellami and is the current brand ambassador for the skincare brand Nip + Fab. Now, she appears to be continuing to expand her ever-growing beauty empire to include a line of lip products.

“Brown lips #KylieLipKit stay tuned,” she captioned the announcement snapshot on Instagram. In the reveal photo, the star is wearing a bold brown lip color on her signature plumped pout—which we’re guessing means we’re about to see dark brown lips on every 15-year-old we know.

While details on the “Kylie Lip Kit” aren’t available just yet, we’re imagining the star’s lip launch will come packed with a slew of liners, tubes of nude and brown lip shades and (if we’re lucky) an at-home lip plumper.

But before breaking the beauty news, Jenner continued her week-long celebration of her 18th birthday in Montreal on Sunday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who turned 18 on Aug. 10, threw a lavish bash at the Beachclub in two of her most stylish looks to date.

For her first look of the night, Jenner opted for a multicolor embroidered Nicolas Jebran minidress, which she paired with a pair of strappy black sandals and her signature long, dark locks.

But it wouldn’t be a Kardashian-Jenner party without an outfit change! The star quickly swapped out the mini for a matching crop top and mini skirt set, complete with silver cutout detailing, which she teamed with a pair of silver ankle-strap sandals and delicate gold jewels.

How was the crowd’s reaction? Oh, you know:

Snapchat poppin A video posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 16, 2015 at 3:56pm PDT

