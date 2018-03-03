Kylie Jenner Officially Gave Us a Glimpse of Baby Stormi's Adorable Face

Kylie Jenner's baby daughter, Stormi Webster, has had quite the week. The reality mogul's first child turned one month on Thursday, and, to celebrate the momentous occasion, Jenner has slowly gifted fans glimpses of the adorable tot on social media, showcasing a series of her limbs and partial profile views. However, we had yet to see Stormi's entire face.

That all changed on Saturday afternoon when the new mom posted a cute video of the four-week-old on Snapchat. Behold: Baby Stormi cooing at the camera in her first public close-up. "My pretty girl," the 20-year-old captioned the clip, where Travis Scott and Jenner's daughter seemingly attempts an on-screen wave.

Dressed in a plain white onesie and sucking on a purple pacifier, Stormi is like any other baby. Though, perhaps, the shearling blanket wrapped around her tiny body is a bit extra.

While Stormi's debut to the world has moved at snail-like pace for Kar-Jenner standards, it appears as if Kylie is ready to share more with her fans, despite her mama bear tendencies. "[Kylie] is very protective of Stormi and of introducing her to new people and the outside world,” a source previously told People.

With a selfie video today, who knows what will come tomorrow.