Kylie Jenner Lived it Up at Ex Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have split, but that didn't keep the mogul from living it up with her girls at his Astroworld Festival.

Kylie took a trip down south to Texas to hang out at her ex's festival over the weekend, and she took to Instagram with a slew of photos from the trip on Wednesday night.

“.. making memories with my besties,” Kylie captioned the series of photos.

In the snaps Kylie shared from the girls' trip, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO is seen hanging out with BFF Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, and Yris Palmer.

Little Stormi also made an appearance, with oversized pink headphones over her ears to protect them from the loud music. Kylie was photographed watching backstage as her ex Travis Scott headed out to perform.

"Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friends. She returns to L.A. this morning,” an insider told People on Sunday. "It was important for her to support Travis’ festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi."

Jenner spent time with her friends dancing to the musical talent, and had a song dedicated to her as well. Travis Scott even brought out Kanye West as part of a surprise guest appearance.

Despite the fact that Jenner and Scott are spending time together, Kylie still sees herself as single, and isn't dating anyone at the moment.

“Kylie is doing great. She considers herself single,” People's source said. "Her main focus is Stormi, but she is also young and likes to have fun."