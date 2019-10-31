Kylie Jenner's Flame Red Mermaid Hair is Halloween Hair Goals

Kylie Jenner went for costume number three for Halloween, and this one prompted a stunning hair change.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul transformed into Ariel from The Little Mermaid for her latest costume, and absolutely slayed the hair game with an Ariel red wig that was positively on fire.

For Kylie's take on the classic Disney character, she opted for a purple seashell bra, a green sequin skirt with a dangerously high slit over a green bikini bottom, and a fishnet crop top with long sleeves. She paired it all with statement pearl earrings, fire engine red lipstick, and lengthy purple acrylic nails.

"Ariel grew up.. " Kylie wrote alongside her sultry mermaid photos.

Instead of going with her natural eye color, she also rocked what appeared to be the same icy blue contacts she wore just a day ago alongside her second costume choice, a sexy Playboy bunny for her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's Playboy-themed Halloween party.

The look was a fun throwback and homage to Kylie's first-ever Playboy shoot, shot by now ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Originally, Kylie first debuted a fun costume as part of a duo with BFF Stassie as the pair took on the infamous Britney Spears and Madonna performance from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance. Who could ever forget that nugget of pop culture history?

Kylie even got daughter Stormi Webster in on the Halloween fun, as she dressed the toddler up in an adorable mini me look inspired by her own 2019 Met Gala look. Stormi was adorable in a tiny lavender Versace dress, which even had the same fun puffy purple feather sleeves and lilac wig her mother's outfit featured.

What costume is Kylie planning for Halloween night? She's surely got something else big planned, so we'll just have to wait and see.