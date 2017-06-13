Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show Off Matching Ankle Tattoos

All right, Kylie Jenner: You and Travis Scott can tone it down with the couple cuteness.

On Monday the makeup mogul posted a picture of a small butterfly tattoo on her ankle and at first glace it seemed like a simple, sweet addition to the tattoo already on her hip. However, four hours later, Travis Scott took to Snapchat to post a photo of a tattoo of his own—and it's the exact same butterfly tattoo on his ankle.

Snapchat

Snapchat

Despite being public figures who are active on social media, Jenner and Scott have kept their relationship fairly private, so the synchronized Snapping was unexpected yet adorable.

Couples have been getting matching tattoos for years, and Jenner already has a corresponding tat with Hailey Baldwin. But with a new swim line out and a new solo TV show on the horizon, Jenner seems primed for a 2017 that's packed with fresh experiences. So a new commemorative tattoo with Scott is just icing on the cake.

While neither star has commented on the meaning behind the tattoo, Travis Scott does have a song called "Butterfly Effect." Connected? We'll have to wait to find out from the pair.