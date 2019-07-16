Kylie Jenner Invoked Kim Kardashian to Clap Back at an Influencer

Imitation isn't the sincerest form of flattery when you're a Kardashian or an influencer. Really, if it's online, it's safer to just not imitate anything, which is the lesson we can all learn from Kylie Jenner and Amanda Ensing, who accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and billionaire beauty mogul of copying one of her Instagram posts. After calling Kylie out for taking inspo from her post, Ensing received the wrath of the Kardashian-Jenners, which involved Kylie name-checking her own sister for a world-class clapback.

The post in question involves Jenner wearing a larger-than-life straw hat and nothing else. Her limbs cover everything that needs to be covered per Instagram's Community Guidelines and the post earned over 10 million Likes. She captioned the post with a short and sweet sentiment: "vacation mode."

Ensing commented on Jenner's post, writing, "This photo looks awfully familiar." And while it does, it's definitely not the only photo ever taken of someone wearing a big hat and nothing else. Ensing posted her photo last month, which she saw as grounds for calling out Kylie. Jenner responded with a quote from her sister, noting that she got her inspiration for the shoot from Pinterest, everyone's favorite platform for whittling away time and curating mood boards for photo shoots that don't ever happen. Except for Kylie, that is. Her photo shoots happen.

"From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest," Jenner replied.

Ensing hasn't responded to Jenner's comment. While there are definite similarities between the two shots, there are marked differences, too. Jenner's post has more of her surroundings showing and while the poses are very similar, they're not exactly the same. Ensing tagged her photo with #Tulum and Kylie's is set in Turks & Caicos, where she's been spending some time with her closest friends to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin.

Sofia Richie, Ariel Tejada, Victoria Villarroel, and Stassie Karanikolao have all been featured heavily on Jenner's feeds and everyone is making it very clear that there's no time for online confrontation when there's this much fun to be had.