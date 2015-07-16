11 Unreal Things That Kylie Jenner Has Done by Age 18

At 17 years old Kylie Jenner (who turns 18 on Aug. 10), is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Yet, she’s fast becoming as successful as the sisters who paved the way for her. In the past several years, she has managed to reinvent herself from shy, awkward tween to one of the most stylish teenagers in the country. She has 10.3 million followers on Twitter, 29.1 million on Instagram, and one of the most fun accounts to follow on Snapchat at @kylizzlemynizzl. She's also doing things that many adults twice and three times her age can only dream of. Scroll down to see the 11 ways she's blowing everyone away.

1. She was ranked one of the 25 Most Influential Teens in 2014.

Kylie was ranked No. 17 in Time magazine’s annual list of influential teens because of her impressive social media following and her successful solo business efforts.

I'm just gonna do whatever makes me happy in life 😎 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 10, 2015 at 5:18pm PDT

2. She was the star of the Kanye West x Adidas Originals Fashion Show.

As if sitting front-row at New York Fashion week isn’t cool enough, Kylie made her runway debut walking in her brother-in-law's show, wearing a brown spandex look.

Kanye X Adidas. Thank u to Yé for believing in me A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2015 at 3:17pm PST

3. She's the ambassador of an innovative British skincare brand.

How does Kylie get her flawless selfie-ready skin? She uses skincare line Nip+Fab. And she’s the newest face of the brand, proving that beauty does really pay, too.

Obsessed with the new @nipandfab glycolic fix range from @target my new summer skin fav! #GlycolicPeel #beautymusthaves A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 12, 2014 at 1:56pm PDT

4. She's the owner of two cars.

Kylie owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and a matte black Range Rover, which were bought all within a single year and make frequent appearances all over her Instagram.

The Wagon A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 16, 2015 at 5:26pm PST

Currently A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 21, 2015 at 6:19pm PDT

5. She's created three successful fashion lines.

Kylie has partnered with big sister, Kendall, to launch fashion lines with PacSun, Madden Girl and Topshop. The collections are inspired by their carefree Cali vibes. Let’s be real, you know you want it.

6. She purchased her own mansion.

Kylie bought a $2.7 million Calabasas mansion just in time to move out for her big 1-8 in August. She has 4,851 square feet all to herself with five bedrooms and luxurious amenities such as an in-ground pool, library, and courtyard.

so much work to still be done! IM SO EXCITED. The first thing I'm gonna open are my new @casper mattresses A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 21, 2015 at 1:22pm PDT

7. She's the author of a sci-fi novel.

Kylie and Kendall co-wrote a novel, titled Rebels: City of Indra: The Story of Lex and Livia. The story follows the experience of two sisters who live in a thrilling dystopian society.

IT'S OUT!!!!! Go & grab your copy to learn the story of Lex & Livia. Selling everywhere now :) A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 3, 2014 at 5:21am PDT

8. She has infiltrated the video game world.

Kylie earned her own virtual Sims character, which features her signature lips and dark locks.

Check me out in The Sims 4! I'm ready for a SIMS holiday party lol ‪#‎YouRule ‪#‎ad #iLove A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 23, 2014 at 10:30am PST

9. She created a line of hair extensions.

In order to share her constant hair evolution with her fans, Kylie partnered with Bellami Hair to create Kylie Hair Kouture clip-in locks. The most famous pieces are blue to match the hue of her own hair-do.

love how my Kylie Hair Kouture off black to teal extensions look here!!! Get yours @ BellamiHair.com link in my bio. They come in 11 different shades :). Great for a Xmas gift. A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 8, 2014 at 2:19pm PST

*NEW HAIR ALERT* 3 new teal ombré colors available in my #kyliehairkouture line with @bellamihair - available exclusively at bellamihair.com A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 2, 2015 at 5:40pm PST

10. She inadvertently started an Internet challenge.

Kylie’s larger lips sparked an Internet craze that had daring fans trying to mimic her pout with the #KylieJennerChallenge. Fans plumped up their lips by sucking the air out of shot glasses and posting videos of their attempts all over social media.

😘Ky makeup A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 16, 2015 at 6:04pm PDT

11. She co-hosted the 2014 Much Music Video Awards.

Kylie and Kendall brought both their sense of humor and sense of style to their first hosting gig.

