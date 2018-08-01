Kylie Jenner Is Celebrating Her 21st Birthday in the Most Predictable Way Possible

Given the fact that she already has a million-dollar beauty business under her belt, you're probably shocked to find out that Kylie Jenner is just now celebrating her 21st birthday. How she's ringing in this landmark birthday, though, is absolutely not surprising at all. She's celebrating her birthday with a new 21st birthday-themed Kylie Cosmetics collection.

Most 21-year-olds kick off the memorable date with their first legal drink, maybe of the champagne variety. Perhaps Kylie will too, but if you know anything about the youngest Kar-Jenner, she always marks memorable life moments with a new Kylie Cosmetics launch. Anyone remember that Stormi collection?

The 21 Collection officially launches on August 6, four days before Kylie Jenner's actual birthday, and it actually looks pretty damn cool. The lineup includes products like a brand new colorful 21-shade eyeshadow palette, a new highlighter, appropriately named "Champagne Showers," and six new red and pink matte lipsticks. The lipsticks are made for the KUWTK super-fan. The packaging features six different portraits of Kylie in various poses, wearing her hair long and icy blonde.

If you plan on helping Jenner celebrate the big 2-1 by purchasing her new cosmetics drop, you can score everything from the collection at KylieCosmetics.com on August 6th, or you can pick it up from August 1st-8th at the Kylie Cosmetics Pop-Up at the Westfield Century City Mall in warm and sunny California.