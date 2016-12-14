Kylie Jenner’s 2017 Calendar Looks Hot as Hell in This Sneak Peek

In case you didn’t see enough of Kylie Jenner’s bod in 2016, next year is already promising to be filled with even more skin. The 19-year-old just released the Official Kylie Jenner 2017 Calendar shot by photographer Terry Richardson, and you’ll want to sit down for this.

The lip kit maven has already treated us to shots from the front and back covers of the calendar, as well as this January spread where she’s channeling her inner Brit Brit with a snake.

The Official KYLIE JENNER 2017 calendar with @terryrichardson launches on KylieJennerShop.com December 10th 😩🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 all exclusive terry photos. Check out my snapchat for a preview xoxo ! A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 4, 2016 at 5:59pm PST

Sneek peak from the KYLIEJENNER2017 calendar dropping December 10th on KylieJennerShop.com @thekylieshop A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 5, 2016 at 8:36am PST

The KYLIEJENNER2017 calendar BY @terryrichardson available NOW on KylieJennerShop.com ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 13, 2016 at 11:57am PST

Plus there’s this fire pic of Jenner on a bike, and if we had to guess, pulling your G-string above your jeans could be making a major comeback next year.

@terryrichardson X KYLIEJENNER2017 Calendar Sneak Peek. Dropping this Saturday on KylieJennerShop.com A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 6, 2016 at 11:55am PST

If that wasn’t enough to handle, Jenner released a behind-the-scenes video on her app and website, and she might as well be naked. In the clip, she plays around in a gold high-cut bodysuit, channels her inner Harley Quinn with pigtails and fishnets, flashes some serious underboob, and caresses herself in lingerie.

Watch the behind the scenes video from my Calendar Shoot on the Kylie Jenner Official App now! A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 12, 2016 at 2:39pm PST

Plus, she looks entirely unfazed by a python coming at her face, which is reason enough to watch.