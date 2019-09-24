Kylie Cosmetics Is Collaborating With Balmain on a New Makeup Collection 

Image zoom Instagram

Kylie Jenner is taking her relationship with Balmain to the next level.

Jenner has announced that she's serving as the makeup artistic director for Balmain's Spring 2020 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. To celebrate the new line, Kylie Cosmetics and Balmain will launch a capsule makeup collection available Sept. 27, the day of the show, on the Kylie Cosmetics website. She shared the news in an Instagram post, captioned, "Paris is always a good idea."

RELATED: The Rumors Were True, Kylie Jenner Is Blessing Us With a New Skincare Line

"I've always been a huge fan of Olivier's work for Balmain. His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that's how I've always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics," Jenner said in a press release. "About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year, and I'm so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show."

The capsule collection includes new shades of the brand's hero products, created specifically for the fashion know. Balmain's Fall 2019 Parisian street-art prints were recreated for the collaboration's packaging. The pastel pink color scheme was inspired by the fashion house's look Jenner wore to the 2019 Grammys.

"Olivier and I talked through which products we wanted to create, and we agreed that an eye shadow palette, a matte lip kit and a high gloss would really bring together the look we were aiming for,” Jenner said in an exclusive interview with WWD. “We worked together and selected the colors for all products and designed the packaging. We knew we wanted to launch it the same day we do the fashion show so the whole day is about the show and the collab.”

The outcome includes Model Behavior ($16), pearlescent pink High Gloss, Paris ($29), a warm blushing pink Matte Lip Kit, and the 9-pan Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain KyShadow Palette ($42). The entire collection can also be purchased in a bundle for $75.

While this is the first time Jenner has collaborated on a makeup collection with someone outside of her family's inner circle, Balmain has worked with other cosmetics brands in the past. Rousteing teamed up with L’Oréal Paris on a capsule lipstick collection in conjunction with this Spring 2017 fashion show. However, the new partnership comes as no surprise seeing as the cosmetics entrepreneur has a long-running history with the French fashion house's creative director, Olivier Rousteing. Remember that leather dress she wore to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, or the matching bejeweled outfits she and the rest of her sisters wore to the 2016 Met Gala? All designed by Rousteing.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Is Launching Brow Products, and the Name Shouldn’t Surprise Anyone

The Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain Collection will be sold exclusively on Kyliecosmetics.com beginning Sept. 27.