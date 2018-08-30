Heads Up: Kylie Cosmetics is Coming to Ulta

Kylie fans, brace yourselves for the news you've been waiting for since the first time you sat in front of your laptop, sweating profusely and waiting out a countdown to buy a highly-anticipated Lip Kit: Kylie Cosmetics is coming to Ulta. That's right: Getting your hands on those sweet, sweet Kylie formulations will soon be much easier.

Jenner announced the news on Twitter on August 30.

"I’m so excited to let you guys know that @kyliecosmetics will be coming to all @ultabeauty stores around the country this holiday!… More to come…” Jenner tweeted.

Ulta retweeted the news, thus further confirming the beginning of beautiful relationship with the ultimate social media co-sign. No word yet on whether or not all Kylie Cosmetics products will be available or just a limited collection, but one thing is for sure: The holiday season can't come soon enough.