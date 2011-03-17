Kyle Richards Reveals Handbag Line Plans; Hair Secrets!

Life hasn’t slowed down for Kyle Richards after the season finale of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Similar to Gretchen Rossi of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Richards is now working on a handbag line! “I’m just starting the process now and I’m really excited,” Richards told us at the annual A Night at Sardi's Alzheimer’s Association benefit in Los Angeles last night. “I love handbags and, as we all know, they’re so expensive, so I wanted to design something that is not expensive, and that we’d all feel proud to carry. I don’t think there are enough of those.” While her accessory collection is a work in progress, her hair is a masterpiece a long time in the making. “This is the same look I’ve had my entire life,” she said. “The one time I cut my long dark hair and made it blond, people said I looked horrible, so that was enough of that!” As for her secret weapon? “Pantene! I really do just use Pantene.”

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Erica Helwick