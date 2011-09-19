Kyle Richards' Emmys Look: The Inside Scoop!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards walked the Emmys red carpet last night in a pleated sapphire gown by Ines Di Santo, and we caught up with her personal assistant Justin Sylvester, who styled her for the event, for the inside scoop. "When I saw the blue gown, it was just so daring, so sophisticated, so totally her," he told InStyle.com exclusively. But apparently Richards needed a bit more convincing. "She was hesitant because it was a lot of fabric, but once she saw the way it hugged her curves, she was sold. It was the only dress that she tried on that made us both say 'Wow.'" Accessories included her own dangling diamond earrings and vintage Judith Leiber clutch, along with a borrowed $1-million custom cuff by Forevermark. But the most meaningful element of the look was her Loree Rodkin cross ring, a gift from her late mother. "It was really important to her to have a reminder of her mom with her on the red carpet," says Sylvester.

See Richards and more celebrities on the red carpet in the gallery!