Kyle Richards' Emerald Earrings are $125

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know how to pile on the jewelry. And—surprise—not all of their dazzling stunners are real. The shimmering emerald drop earrings that Kyle Richards made famous on the show are actually imitation emeralds, designed by Kenneth Jay Lane, an interpretation of the Lorraine Schwartz earrings Angelina Jolie wore to the Oscars in 2009. While Jolie's were real—worth an estimated $2.5 million—Richards' were purchased for $125 at the Jennifer Miller Jewelry store. "It takes a lady of style like Kyle and my wonderful clients to be confident enough to mix fine with faux jewelry," Miller told us, adding that Kim Richards bought the earrings for her sister. Kelly Ripa, an admittedly huge fan of the Beverly Hills housewives, Tweeted earlier this week that Kyle Richards gave her a pair, too. Score your own online, or register to win a free set on Possesionista.com. Kyle Richards and the rest of the Housewives return to Bravo for part two of their reunion show Tuesday at 10/9c.