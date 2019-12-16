Everyone Is Losing It Over Silicon Valley Star Kumail Nanjiani's Thirst Trap

Image zoom Image Group LA/Getty Images

What do Gemma Chan, Tan France, and Natasha Lyonne have in common?

They were all shook by Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani's transformation for his new role in Marvel's Eternals — and frankly, so are we.

On Monday, he shared two photos on Instagram of himself shirtless, with abs that — dare we say — rival Jennifer Lopez's. Naturally, the comments came pouring in.

"It feels a bit wrong to say this but.... daaaaamn," Chan commented, before congratulating Nanjiani's wife, Emily V. Gordon.

"ARE YOU F—ING KIDDING ME? I AM LIVID," France wrote.

Lyonne went with a simple "Jesus, take the wheel!"

The only thing better than the photo (and that's a high bar) was Nanjiani's earnest caption, in which he got honest about how exactly he got so ripped in the first place.

"I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked," he wrote. "I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world."

"I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time," he added, before proceeding to tag and thank the trainers and nutritionists who got him where he is today, and shouting out his wife for "putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year."

Let's just say that the internet is also thankful.

Gordon also chimed in, tweeting, "My husband works hard for every role he takes, but he's worked hard in many new ways for this one. I'm so proud of him. I always have been. Also, we spent the majority of this past weekend playing Borderlands 3 so don't think he's changed too much."

A friendly reminder that The Big Sick, the excellent movie Nanjiani co-wrote with Gordon about their relationship, is streaming on Amazon Prime.