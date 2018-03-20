Sarah Jessica Parker Is Not the Only SATC Co-Star Kristin Davis Is Endorsing

There’s been drama among Sex and the City’s star players over the past month and now Charlotte, aka Kristin Davis, is wading in.

The saga began in late September when Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that the long-rumored Sex and the City 3 film would not become a reality. Later, it was revealed that one of the series’ core four wasn’t game to return to the franchise: Kim Cattrall’s sassy and brash Samantha.

Cattrall shared her side of the story, admitting that she and her SATC brunch buddies were never friends in real life.

Months later in January 2018, SJP responded to Kim’s harsh comments, telling Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that she was “heartbroken” by her former colleague’s words.

The dust seemed to settle just days later when Cattrall shared that her brother had died. Parker commented on the 61-year-old’s Instagram post, writing, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

It didn’t take long for the friendly façade to crumble. Soon after, Cattrall called out Parker directly: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’” she went on. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Since that particularly savage shot was fired, several SATC alums have been asked about the situation. Jason Lewis (aka Smith Jerrod) expressed his appreciation for Parker, and told KTLA 5, “I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional. And I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them. And I’m going to stop there ’cause I got nothing good to say.”

Co-star Cynthia Nixon didn’t voice her support as explicitly as Lewis, but she did seem to endorse SJP when she posted this photo amid the drama:

Kristin Davis, the fourth planet in the SATC universe, has been quiet throughout the feud, but in the last 24 hours she’s expressed her support for not just Parker, but also for Nixon, who recently joined the gubernatorial race in New York.

“Off to school with cute Ebbitt. Am i spelling it right?@sarahjessicaparker collaborated with@gapkids and my 6 year old is obsessed #sjpcollection #gapkids,” Davis wrote on Monday alongside an image of her daughter wearing a snazzy backpack from Parker’s collaboration with Gap Kids ($45; gap.com).

Shortly after, Davis re-grammed Nixon’s campaign video, writing, “@cynthiaenixon is stepping up to run for Governor of NY. I am thrilled to support her and I know that she cares deeply about the issues facing all of us. I’m so proud of her and I know she will work tirelessly to create change for all who need representation.”