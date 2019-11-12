Kristin Davis Revealed Her Least Favorite Sex and the City Scene to Film

Filming Sex and the City wasn't all stilettos and brunches. Especially not for Kristin Davis.

Davis was put in the hot seat during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, during which host Andy Cohen grilled her on her time at the hit HBO series. He put her knowledge to the test in a game called "Sex and the Gritty," and quizzed her on her favorite and least favorite storyline of her character Charlotte York.

"I have a least favorite," she told Cohen. "Okay, there was this one time where this guy I'm having sex with had to shout 'Bitch!’ Wh—!’ in my face. I really, really hated it. I hated it so much!"

Fair enough.

Also during the game, Davis got a call from former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker herself, who called into the show to ask the final question.

“This is a real brain-teaser,” she said. “I’m going to focus it on food, because that’s basically what we talked about all the time. I want you to get in your time machine and I want you to go back to Morocco on the set of Sex and the City 2. I’m going to ask you, what did we eat every day at 11:30am?”

Davis, of course, knew the answer right away.

"The sandwiches! We would go and get the tomato sandwich from crafts, but we have to walk a really long way."

A phone call might not be a full-blown reunion, but we'll take what we can get.