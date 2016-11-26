Watch Kristin Davis Share Her Tips for a Charlotte-Approved Holiday Party

If you're planning to spend the long weekend in a turkey coma catching up on TV shows and movie marathons, then Kristin Davis has just the fare for you. The actress and Sex and the City alum will star in Hallmark Hall of Fame's newest holiday flick, A Heavenly Christmas, opposite Shirley Maclaine and Eric McCormack. When we first meet Davis's character, a workaholic who essentially skips the holiday season to focus on her job, the actress's fans and SATC devotees may be surprised to see how much of a departure she is from the beloved Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

"I don't think you can even compare the two characters because they are so different," Davis said on a recent visit to InStyle's New York City headquarters. "But my A Heavenly Christmas character does go through a transformation in the film after her untimely death lands her a spot as an angel-in-training." To get into the spirit of the season (and take a walk down memory lane), we asked Davis to dish on just how exactly she thinks Charlotte would tackle holiday entertaining. Watch the video above to hear her answer. Our assessment? She's spot-on.

A Heavenly Christmas premieres on Hallmark Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. Central. Check all upcoming showtimes here.