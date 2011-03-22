Kristin Davis' Activism Award, Will & Kate's Royal Carriage, and More!

1. The Humane Society honored Kristin Davis for her work with orphaned elephants. [MyDaily]

2. Prince William and Kate Middleton will leave their wedding ceremony in a 109-year-old carriage. [E!]

3. Alert! TheOutnet.com's four-day clearance starts this Friday with up to 85% off designer duds. [TheOutnet]

4. Shoe designer Kobi Levi modeled a pump after Madonna's gold bustier. [CocoPerez]

5. See a first look of Lacoste + Malandrino's collaboration line, which hits stores in April. [WWD]

6. Wonder Woman wears the pants now. The superhero's new costume is fierce! [JustJared]