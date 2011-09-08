Kristin Chenoweth's Lessons Learned, Beyoncé Flaunts Her Baby Bump and More!

1. Watch Kristin Chenoweth cover Carrie Underwood's "Lessons Learned." [YouTube]

2. Beyoncé shows off her baby bump—in a bikini! [E! Online]

3. "There was no conformity about our look," Helena Christensen said of the original supermodels. [CatwalkQueen]

4. Jeremy Scott and Swatch teamed up for a second watch collection, with five funky new styles. [MTV Style]

5. Check out this cool minimalist glassware designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Orrefors. [Architectural Digest]

6. Nicole Miller launched a blog on her Web site! Check it out. [Nicole Miller]