Kristin Chenoweth's Lessons Learned, Beyoncé Flaunts Her Baby Bump and More!

Getty Images (2); Courtesy Photos (4)
1. Watch Kristin Chenoweth cover Carrie Underwood's "Lessons Learned." [YouTube]
2. Beyoncé shows off her baby bump—in a bikini! [E! Online]
3. "There was no conformity about our look," Helena Christensen said of the original supermodels. [CatwalkQueen]
4. Jeremy Scott and Swatch teamed up for a second watch collection, with five funky new styles. [MTV Style]
5. Check out this cool minimalist glassware designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Orrefors. [Architectural Digest]
6. Nicole Miller launched a blog on her Web site! Check it out. [Nicole Miller]