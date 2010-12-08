Kristin Chenoweth Designs Shoe For Charity

Kristin Chenoweth is a triple threat—she sings, she acts, and now, she designs. The top Broadway star and Emmy-winning actress designed a pair of booties for ShoeDazzle.com, the Kim Kardashian-founded footwear website. The gray suede ankle boots, which she named ‘Little Diva,’ are also for a good cause: 100 percent of the $39.95 proceeds will be donated to the Evan B. Donaldson Adoption Institute. As an adoptee herself, Chenoweth said that working on this charity item was a dream come true. “Being able to be creative and fashionable for a cause so close to my heart really was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she told InStyle exclusively. “I hope all the ladies out there love the ‘Little Diva’ as much as I do.” Chenoweth's booties just went on sale this week.