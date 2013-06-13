Kristin Cavallari's Wedding Dress: Monique Lhuillier

Kristin Cavallari said "I do" to Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler on June 8th in Nashville's Woodmont Christian Church. More than 140 of the couple's closest friends and family watched the former reality star walk down the aisle in a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown with a lace bodice and bustling skirt. The bride also wore a pair of custom-designed Chinese Laundry shoes, a fitting choice as Cavallari launched a capsule collection of shoes for the brand in December. She topped it off with a long veil with lace trimming, and the couple's 10-month-old, Camden Jack was pulled down the aisle in a wagon. Congratulations to the couple!Plus, see more celebrities who tied the knot!

