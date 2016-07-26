Kristin Cavallari Goes on a Shopping Safari in Los Angeles
There's nothing like a day of retail therapy. Kristin Cavallari flashed a smile as she enjoyed a day of shopping with a friend Monday in West Hollywood, Calif. showing off her street style in a khaki jumper paired with a brown belt and matching brown peep-toe boots from her Chinese Laundry shoe collection.
To complete her look, the busy mom of three toted a tan purse on her shoulder and swept her flowing blonde locks to one side. She also kept her jewelry minimal, wearing a gold bracelet and a few rings, including her huge, diamond wedding sparkler. While it's not clear what Cavallari picked up on her shopping trip, she definitely found a couple of goodies, as indicated by the shopping bags she carried as she made her way.
Following her shopping trip, the Hills alum went on to share a couple of her current wardrobe staples on her Instagram page, although she didn't reveal if any of the items in the snap were a part of the haul from the day. "My current obsessions," Cavallari captioned the photo, which showed a pair of slouchy ankle boots from her Chinese Laundry collection, a Current/Elliott gray top and a bottle of Sunday Riley's Luna night sleeping oil.
Speaking of her obsessions, Cavallari struck a pose in the same boots from her shopping trip earlier this week during a photo shoot. "Shooting at a gorgeous house in L.A. today for my shoe collection. Wearing my fave, Lawless. @Nordstrom," she wrote alongside the image, which showed her rocking an off-the-shoulder green shorts romper and the gray version of the boots.