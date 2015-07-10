Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announce the Sex of Their Baby in an Adorable Way

It's a girl for Kristin Cavallari and huband Jay Cutler! The former Laguna Beach star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the gender of the couple's third child, and she did it with the cutest photo.

The black-and-white 'gram shows Cavallari lovingly gazing at her husband while holding a pair of pink sneakers. "The boys are so excited for a little sister!!!!!!," she captioned the photo (below).

The boys are so excited for a little sister!!!!!! 🎀 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 10, 2015 at 6:08am PDT

Cavallari and Cutler, who is a quarterback for the Chicago Bears football team, announced in early May that they were expecting their third child together. The duo is already parents to two sons—almost 3-year-old Camden Jack and 1-year-old Jaxon Wyatt. Congrats to the growing family.

