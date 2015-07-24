Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Latest Instagram Snap

Is Kristin Cavallari the cutest expectant mom ever? The Laguna Beach alum, who is currently expecting her third child (a girl!) with husband Jay Cutler, has kept busy throughout her pregnancy, documenting her day-to-day life along the way. And yesterday, Cavallari posted a too-cute snap showing off her growing baby bump. 

In the photo, the reality star is wearing a bellly-hugging striped maxi dress while standing next to her German Shepherd. But this isn't the first time the soon-to-be mother of three has showed off her tummy on Instagram. Check out all of Cavallari's adorable maternity snaps below.

Their begging skills are on point

A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on

Some of my favorite pregnancy workout moves up on the app 💪🏻 Kristin Cavallari in the App Store

A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on

Dressing for the bump #pregnancystyle

A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on

Feeling like a kid again eating Dippin Dots. Haven't had them in YEARS! #rainhair #dontcare

A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on

Cashew queso is the key to any mans heart ;) recipe will be in #BalancingInHeels

A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on

