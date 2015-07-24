Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Latest Instagram Snap

Is Kristin Cavallari the cutest expectant mom ever? The Laguna Beach alum, who is currently expecting her third child (a girl!) with husband Jay Cutler, has kept busy throughout her pregnancy, documenting her day-to-day life along the way. And yesterday, Cavallari posted a too-cute snap showing off her growing baby bump.

A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 23, 2015 at 11:47am PDT

In the photo, the reality star is wearing a bellly-hugging striped maxi dress while standing next to her German Shepherd. But this isn't the first time the soon-to-be mother of three has showed off her tummy on Instagram. Check out all of Cavallari's adorable maternity snaps below.

Their begging skills are on point A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 22, 2015 at 2:49pm PDT

A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 21, 2015 at 1:39pm PDT

Some of my favorite pregnancy workout moves up on the app 💪🏻 Kristin Cavallari in the App Store A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 21, 2015 at 6:24am PDT

Dressing for the bump #pregnancystyle A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 17, 2015 at 9:07am PDT

Feeling like a kid again eating Dippin Dots. Haven't had them in YEARS! #rainhair #dontcare A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 9, 2015 at 12:55pm PDT

Wanted to change up my look today with bangs! They are attached to a headband to make it super easy. Check them out www.secretbangs.com A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 8, 2015 at 1:04pm PDT

Cashew queso is the key to any mans heart ;) recipe will be in #BalancingInHeels A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 6, 2015 at 2:38pm PDT

Just finishing filming...will let u know what show when I'm allowed to ;) dress @azzedinealaiaofficial // shoes Kristin Cavallari by @chineselaundry A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 23, 2015 at 3:38pm PDT

A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 14, 2015 at 2:18pm PDT

Dressing for the bump now..its out and about! These wedges from my line will be available at @Nordstrom .com the end of the month 😉 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 4, 2015 at 11:10am PDT

