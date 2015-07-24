Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Latest Instagram Snap

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Go Red
Is Kristin Cavallari the cutest expectant mom ever? The Laguna Beach alum, who is currently expecting her third child (a girl!) with husband Jay Cutler, has kept busy throughout her pregnancy, documenting her day-to-day life along the way. And yesterday, Cavallari posted a too-cute snap showing off her growing baby bump.
In the photo, the reality star is wearing a bellly-hugging striped maxi dress while standing next to her German Shepherd. But this isn't the first time the soon-to-be mother of three has showed off her tummy on Instagram. Check out all of Cavallari's adorable maternity snaps below.
RELATED: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announce the Sex of Their Baby in an Adorable Way