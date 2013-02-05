Kristen Wiig Joins Anchorman 2 Cast, Allison Williams Lands Beauty Deal, and More!

1. Kristen Wiig will help keep San Diego classy in the Anchorman sequel. [E! Online]

2. Girls's Allison Williams landed a beauty deal with skin-care line Simple. [Refinery 29]

3. Tweezerman tapped alpine skier Lindsey Vonn to be its first spokeswoman. [WWD]

4. Florence Welch launched a jewelry collection inspired by her latest album, Ceremonials. [HuffPo]

5. Sesame Street spoofed Downton Abbey! [People]

6. Sales have gone up 24% at Dior Since Raf Simons took the helm. [The Cut]