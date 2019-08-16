Kristen Wiig Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig will soon be having bridesmaids of her own.

People reports that the former Saturday Night Live actress is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman. People's sources say the two got engaged earlier this year, and Wiig sparked rumors when she showed up to the premiere of Booksmart in May, wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Rothman is a writer, actor, producer and director who trained at the Groundlings theater in L.A., where Wiig also trained.

According to People, they were first spotted together in 2016, and though the two are fairly low-key and private, they were seen showing some PDA in Hawaii. A source exclusively revealed to People at the time that the couple had been “secretly dating for a few months," adding, “They’re really happy together."

Wiig was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove in 2005 before the two divorced in 2009.