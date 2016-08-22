Birthday Girl Kristen Wiig's 9 Most Unforgettable Characters

Kristen Wiig turns 43 today, and she's been making us do spit-takes ever since her very first sketch on Saturday Night Live back in 2005. She quickly became an essential player on the show with recurring characters like Target Lady and Gilly, and her brilliant impressions of Kathie Lee Gifford and Björk.

The success of Bridesmaids catapulted her to international fame, and while she's been taking on more serious roles in films like The Skeleton Twins and The Martian, she proved that she's still just as hilarious in 2016's female-fueled remake of Ghostbusters. In honor of her birthday, here are nine Wiig characters that got us in trouble for laughing too loud in the office.

1. Khaleesi, aka Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones

It turns out that Daenerys's real name is Karen.

2. Judy Garland

"Do you ever get the feeling your hands are made of sand?"

3. Mindy Elise Grayson​

"Where are the bees? Am I near the bees yet? Oh, they're stinging my blind eyes! Wait, I can see again! Thanks, bees!"

4. Dooneese Maharelle​

​The creepy sister with the tiny hands became a hugely popular SNL character, but her debut will always be the best, if only for the memory of its shock value.

​5. Penelope

The consummate one-upper. "My relatives came over on the Aprilflower, so they got here one month before yours did."

6. Shana

"One time when I got really scared, I just ripped my shirt open and did tons of little tiny little bounces in a row!"

7. Kat from Kat and Garth

Their latest album is called "Hanukkah Is One of the Only Things That Sure to Know and Don't We All."

8. Liza Minnelli

She can't turn off a lamp. "Will a Fosse neck do it?"

9. Aunt Linda

She delivers the world's funniest (and most off-beat) movie reviews.