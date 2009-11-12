Kristen Stewart's Proenza Schouler Reality

James Whatling/Splash News; Imaxtree
Joyann King
Nov 12, 2009 @ 12:00 am

After seeing Proenza Schouler's Spring 2010 collection, visions of high-fashion surfers and hot summer days danced in our heads. The brightly colored, tie-dye-heavy collection was one of our favorites, and when we spotted Twilight Saga star Kristen Stewart on the red carpet in a look straight from the runway, our obsession went full-blown! Stewart chose one of the collection's bolder scuba-inspired looks, swapping the runway's open-toe sandals for a classic, season-friendly black pump.

