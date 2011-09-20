Kristen Stewart's New Hairstyle: Dark Brown and Super Long!

What a hair makeover for Kristen Stewart! We last saw the actress with wavy brunet strands at Comic Con in July, but she debuted to-the-elbow long dark chestnut brown hair when she sat front row the Mulberry fashion show in London this week. Why the transformation? It's for a role—she's filming Snow White and the Huntsman, playing Snow White. The movie is due out next year. Tell us: Do you like her new look? Let us know in the comments!

Plus, see more new hair colors in the gallery!

