Kristen Stewart Dazzles at the Venice Film Festival in a Silver Chanel Couture Gown 

With the arrival of sunset in the Italian seaside town of Venice this week comes the parade of actresses, models, and cinema insiders who step on the red carpet to showcase their shiniest jewels and custom designer creations. And for the fourth day of the Venice International Film Festival this past Saturday, Kristen Stewart proved to be quite the glitzy movie star. Arriving for the premiere of Equals, a film she stars in opposite Nicholas Hoult, the fresh-faced brunette literally shone in a silver satin and brocade gown from Chanel’s fall 2015 haute couture collection. The voluminous shape of the dress paid homage to an elegance from yesteryear, but Stewart kept her too-cool DNA with an effortlessly slicked-back hair ‘do and a bold maroon lip.

Of course, the former Twilight actress wasn’t the only starlet to make a statement on the festival’s red carpet. For the premiere of her film A Bigger Splash, Dakota Johnson took a modern approach to evening dressing in a black off-the-shoulder piece from Marc Jacobs’s resort 2016 collection. Meanwhile, Alicia Vikander stunned in a Victorian-inspired Louis Vuitton gown, while Elizabeth Banks once more killed it in florals. We can’t wait to see who else brings their A-game to the scene.

