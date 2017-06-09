Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner Had a Twilight Reunion at the Moschino Show

Kristen Stewart’s character Bella Swan chose Edward (Robert Pattinson) in the Twilight series, but in real life, her closest co-star is Jacob (Taylor Lautner). The two reunited at Thursday night’s Moschino resort 2018 show in L.A., and things got cuddly.

Stewart and Lautner showed that they’re still super close friends by cozying up for a sweet photograph at the after-party. The actress did off-duty style right in an olive green bomber, graphic tee, and jeans, while the Scream Queens star looked hot in a short-sleeve button-down shirt and black slacks.

Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

While the mini Twilight reunion had Twihards everywhere screaming into their pillows, it’s no secret that these two have remained tight friends since they wrapped up filming. Back in 2015, Lautner showed up to Stewart’s American Ultra movie premiere in L.A.

“I love Taylor. He's one of my boys ... He’s like one of my best friends,” she told E! News, “so I just thought, ‘Come and see the movie and hang out.’”

Please enjoy this GIF while we book time in our schedules to re-watch The Twilight Saga.

Team Jacob forever.