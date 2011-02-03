Kristen Stewart in Talks to Play Snow White, Heather Morris Flirts and More!

1.Kristen Stewart is in talks to play Snow White for an upcoming movie. Another pale fantasy character? Sure, why not. [Variety]

2. Flirt cosmetics debuted its new campaign this week featuring Glee's Heather Morris. [Us]

3. Nicole Richie's exclusive Winter Kate and House of Harlow 1960 sale on Gilt is today! [FabSugar]

4. Someone turned their old VHS tapes into handbags. What will they do when DVDs go extinct? [HuffPo Style]

5. James Franco is the subject of a new college course... which he's also teaching. [Gothamist]

6. The latest celebrity must-have is Helmut Lang's shearling jacket. [People StyleWatch]