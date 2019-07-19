Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Confirmed They're Back Together with Some Major PDA

La dolce vita never looked this good. After rumors of a breakup and a reconciliation, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell made it clear that things are very much on by indulging in some PDA while gliding on the waves off of the Amalfi Coast. Elle reports that the picture-perfect moment happened after the pair rekindled their romance in late May.

The paparazzi have been snapping the duo leading up to the trip, too, although there wasn't anything to confirm that the two were back together. The photos of them at JFK in New York? Friends travel together all the time. Walking the streets of L.A. together? Who doesn't do that with a friend? A lip-lock while drenched in Italian sunshine — and with Stewart wearing a cheeky sea captain's hat, no less — is a definite step up and a clear sign that the two are definitely an item again.

Image zoom Backgrid

The power couple separating back in December 2018 after more than a year of seeing each other. During the breakup, the two remained close, according to E! News.

"Kristen and Stella are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people. They started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun," a source confirmed at the time. "Kristen went to Germany to film [Charlie's Angels], and they realized that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change."

Stewart was briefly connected to stylist Sara Dinkin after the two made an appearance at Coachella. It seems like that summer fling didn't work out, becuase Stewart and Maxwell are back together in a big way. That same source noted that it could have been a time or geography issue.

"They are still friendly and run in the same circle of friends," the source explained. "It wasn't making sense for them to stay together."

Here's to smooth sailing ahead.