Kristen Stewart Steals Bella's Style

Kristen Stewart took a break from the Italian set of New Moon to attend the MTV Movie Awards, but she didn't leave her character's comfy-casual style far behind. While she looked stunning in a red Yigal Azrouel dress, she made a statement by pairing it with a pair of Converse sneakers. JustJared.com has reported it was a last minute replacement for pumps after she twisted her ankle, a trick she must have picked up from her Twilight character, Bella. In the film Bella injures her leg before prom and accessorizes her dress with a walking cast and Converse sneaks.

Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers, $40; at Nordstrom.com.

