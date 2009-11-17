Kristen Stewart: On-Set Style Guru

Kristen Stewart has been wowing us on red carpets around the world lately, so at last night's Hollywood premiere of The Twilight Saga: New Moon we weren't surprised when Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene and Anna Kendrick all told us how much she's influenced their style. "I have a pair of awesome yellow vintage Converse that have been my favorite shoes for the last two years," said Reed. "I used to read articles that said 'Nikki's trying to copy Kristen,' but Kristen actually bought them for me. On eBay!" Meanwhile Greene credited her co-star with helping her to take some fashion risks. "Kristen's style rocks. She has a very funky wardrobe," Ashley explained. "So I think if she can pull it off, maybe I can too." And Kendrick told us that she thought she'd discovered a boutique while in Vancouver filming, only to find out that Stewart had already been there. "I think she always looks amazing," Kendrick said. We couldn't agree more!

—Bronwyn Barnes and Kwala Mandel